Israel issues new evacuation orders for Gazans on anniversary of genocide

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for civilians in three cities in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

The new orders coincide with the first anniversary of Israel's genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave, which has killed nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, since last year.

In a post on his X account, military spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered Palestinian residents in Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahia to leave their homes and head south.

He said the Salah al-Din Road, which Israel designated for safe passage from northern Gaza, will remain open between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm local time (0600GMT-1500GMT).

Adraee also ordered residents of Bani Suheila, al-Mahatta, Sheikh Nasser, and Ma'an in Khan Younis to leave their areas and head to al-Mawasi, which the Israeli army designated as a "safe zone" in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army has repeatedly issued orders for Palestinians to evacuate their areas amid its deadly war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

According to observers, a map of the targeted area posted by Adraee aligns with a plan formulated by former Israeli generals.

The plan, revealed in September, calls for the complete evacuation of northern Gaza within a week, followed by a siege on the area to force Palestinian fighters there to surrender.

The Israeli government has not officially adopted the plan, but the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said that Israel's Security Cabinet was considering the scheme.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.