1 year of Gaza genocide: World seeing gravest crimes against humanity since WWII, says Pakistani foreign minister

Israel's genocidal military aggression in Gaza constitutes the "gravest" crimes against humanity committed since World War II, observes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu on the first anniversary of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, Dar said Israeli forces have expanded the conflict and committed "unacceptable" violations of the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, relentlessly targeting civilian population centers, including hospitals and schools, and undermining their stability and security.

"It is indeed very unfortunate that we are living in the wake of the gravest crimes against humanity committed since the Second World War," Dar, who also serves as Pakistan's deputy prime minister, said.

The prevailing culture of impunity and disregard for international law must be addressed urgently, the top Pakistani diplomat said, urging the international community to take swift action to de-escalate the rapidly deteriorating situation.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

"The people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the surrounding regions deserve a life free of fear and violence. It is crucial for all sides to step back from the brink and for the international community to take swift action to de-escalate the situation," he went on to say.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza.

- ISLAMABAD DEMANDS 'FULL' AND 'EFFECTIVE' IMPLEMENTATION OF ICJ'S RULING

Islamabad demands "full" and "effective" implementation of the ICJ ruling, which is a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and international accountability of Israel, said Dar.

Pakistan is among several countries that have supported the application filed by South Africa to the ICJ against Tel Aviv under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

"Pakistan calls for the full and effective implementation of the ICJ's decision so that basic human rights, dignity and identity of Palestinian people as a distinct group are upheld and protected, as stipulated by the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and international law," Dar added.

He stressed the UN Security Council to play its role in putting an end to Israel's ongoing brutal military campaign in Gaza, allowing the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, taking effective measures to protect civilians in the besieged enclave, and holding Israel accountable for its crimes, as stipulated by the ICJ ruling.

To a question about the Muslim world's overall response to Israeli actions, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has 48 Muslim-majority countries in 57 member states, Dar responded: "There is a consensus in the OIC on this issue. The OIC categorically condemns the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people and holds Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of continuing this aggression."

The OIC, he further said, has repeatedly called on the international community to intervene urgently and force Israel to stop its ongoing "adventurism" in the Middle East.

"A group of Foreign Ministers of OIC countries is actively working towards this end. They have visited all major capitals and have been successful in rallying support for the Palestinian cause," he added.

- PAKİSTAN WELCOMES RECEP TAYYİP ERDOĞAN'S CALL FOR SPECİAL OIC SUMMİT ON PALESTINE

Dar said Pakistan "appreciates and welcomes" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for a special OIC summit on Palestine.

"In fact, President ErdoĞan in his personal capacity as well as the representative of the sentiments of the people of Türkiye, has always been very active in bringing the plight of Palestinians to the fore," he said.

"We will stand by any such initiative and will provide any support needed to this effect, from the platform of OIC," he asserted.