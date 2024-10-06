 Contact Us
News Middle East

U.S. Official: Israel has not guaranteed it won't strike Iran’s nuclear facilities

A senior U.S. State Department official stated that Israel has not guaranteed it will avoid attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, raising concerns ahead of the one-year mark of Hamas's attack on October 7. The official noted uncertainty regarding Israel's potential military actions, particularly in light of recent Iranian missile strikes against Israel.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 06,2024
Subscribe
U.S. OFFICIAL: ISRAEL HAS NOT GUARANTEED IT WONT STRIKE IRAN’S NUCLEAR FACILITIES

A senior U.S. State Department official said Israel has not assured the Biden administration it would refrain from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

The official said Friday that it is "really hard to tell" whether Tel Aviv would retaliate on the one-year mark of an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last Oct. 7 against Israel.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the unnamed official said after CNN asked if Israel provided guarantees to the U.S. on its military intentions toward Iran.

Earlier this week, Iran launched missiles against Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel continues air and ground attacks against Lebanon while conducting strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran would "pay" for the attacks.