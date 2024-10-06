Thousands march across Australia ahead of 1st anniversary of Gaza genocide

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets of Australia on Sunday to protest Israeli forces' continued brutal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, ahead of the first anniversary of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Major rallies were held in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide amid heavy police presence, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Thousands of people protested in Sydney's Hyde Park, carrying signs, placards, and flags, before marching through Melbourne's CBD, with organizers leading chants over megaphones.

Police were seen checking the crowd for green and yellow flags, and signs around the park warned against displaying illegal symbols such as the Hezbollah flag.

"We're here to demand that our government finally cut ties with the state of Israel, because enough is enough," Amao Naser, one of the organizers of the rally, told ABC, adding that the goal is to push the government to act.

Josh Lees of Palestine Action Group Sydney said the protesters have gathered to take a stand against the "ongoing genocide" in Gaza.

The demonstrations being held are more crucial than ever, he added

"This war on Lebanon that Israel is beginning, now they're threatening a regional war with Iran potentially too, so there's more reason than ever we need to get out and protest," Lee told the broadcaster.

In Melbourne, pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Flinders Street Station before marching down Swanston Street from the State Library.

In Adelaide, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the South Australian Parliament House to lodge their protest.



