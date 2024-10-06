Hundreds booked in India after protests against anti-Islam comments by Hindu priest

About 1,200 people were booked in India as clashes erupted during a demand to register a case against Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand for offensive remarks about Islam's prophet, the Press Trust of India reported Saturday.



Police in the Amravati district in the western state of Maharashtra said 21 policemen were injured as protestors threw stones at security personnel late Friday, as they demanded the case be registered.

Police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh registered a case against Narsinghanand earlier Friday because of his remarks about Prophet Muhammad.



A viral video showed Narsinghanand's speech, described as "blasphemous" by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India's largest socio-religious Muslim organization.



It triggered outrage across the Hindu-majority nation, demanding action against the priest.



It is not the first time a case has been registered against Narsinghanand. He was booked by police earlier for his remarks.