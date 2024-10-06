GAZA CONFERENCE BEGINS IN ISTANBUL TO DISCUSS ISRAELS 1-YEAR GENOCIDAL WAR AGAINST PALESTINE

The Gaza conference began in Istanbul on Sunday to discuss various aspects of Israel's one-year genocidal war against Palestine.

The conference "Palestine: The Linchpin of Civilization Renaissance" will conclude on Tuesday.

The three-day conference will discuss Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, examining regional and international orders, its impacts, implications, and future directions in the context of Israel's ongoing war on Palestine.

Prominent academics, experts, and journalists such as historian Ilan Pappe from the University of Exeter, John Quigley from Ohio State University, journalist Pepe Escobar, and a former U.S. intelligence officer, UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter will participate in panel sessions to discuss the situation in Gaza from various perspectives.

The conference will address several critical issues, including the moral and intellectual state of Western civilization, the role of Arab countries amid the ongoing Gaza war, and the broader context of Palestine and the Islamic world.

Discussions will also cover the "intellectual and civilizational conflict with the Zionist project," normalization in the Islamic world, and its impact on the Palestinian cause.

Additionally, experts will examine the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the International Criminal Court (ICC), international law, and the current situation of Israeli society in the context of the ongoing Gaza war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.