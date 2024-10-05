Palestinians evacuate areas in northern Gaza amid intense Israeli bombardment

Areas in eastern and western northern Gaza Strip witnessed a wave of Palestinian displacement late Saturday amid intense Israeli air and artillery bombardment, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The bombardment was accompanied by gunfire from Israeli helicopters.

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out intensive airstrikes on the northern Gaza Strip, some of which targeted civilian homes, said the correspondent.

One Palestinian was killed and three were injured in a strike that targeted the town of Jabalia, witnesses told Anadolu.

The displacement of Palestinians includes areas such as Atatra, Al-Tawam, Al-Karama, and Al-Mukhabarat (northwest), heading toward Gaza City and its center, and from the east of the Jabalia Camp to its center, witnesses added.

They reported hearing sounds of Israeli military vehicles near the eastern and western border areas of northern Gaza, but there was no confirmation on the start of a possible ground operation in the area.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, last Oct. 7.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



