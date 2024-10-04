Israeli army warns residents of 36 villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate ‘immediately’

Smoke rises from the debris of a destroyed building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the neighbourhood of Mreijeh in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Poised to continue its cross-border attacks, Israel on Friday issued a warning to residents of 36 villages and areas in southern Lebanon demanding that they evacuate "immediately" and move north of the Awali River.

The warning, issued by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X, comes as tensions escalate along the Israeli-Lebanese border due to ongoing confrontations between the Israeli army and Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Adraee's statement specifically named the 36 villages, urging residents to leave their homes to "avoid being caught in the crossfire of Israeli army actions targeting Hezbollah."

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start last year of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In Israeli attacks in Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

