U.S.: Israel banning UN chief not ‘productive’

The U.S. criticized Israel's decision Wednesday to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata" and ban him from entering the country, saying that the step is not "productive."

"We don't find that step to be productive in any way," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in response to a question about the decision.

He said Israel needs to be able to engage with the UN and steps like this do not improve its standing in the world.

Israel announced earlier it declared Guterres "persona non grata," after he demanded an urgent de-escalation in the Middle East.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz, seeking to justify the move, said Guterres did not "unequivocally condemn" Iran for its missile attack Tuesday on Israel.

After the strikes, Guterres said: "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation," and urged an immediate cease-fire.