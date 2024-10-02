Russia says Palestinian president to attend upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the forthcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, a Russian official said on Wednesday.

In remarks at the 8th BRICS International School, a video of which was shared by Russian daily Izvestia on Telegram, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the situation in the Middle East will "certainly receive maximum attention" from the group.

Expressing that BRICS has been focusing on the Middle East for a long time, Ryabkov said the situation in the region is "g etting out of contro l" due to the "aggressive course of Israel and the US," the latter of which he said supports Tel Aviv.

In August, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Abbas to take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan on Oct. 22-24.