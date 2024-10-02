ISRAEL MAY TARGET IRANS TOP OFFICIALS, AIR DEFENSE CAPABILITIES, OIL RIGS IN RETALIATION

The Israeli army is likely to retaliate to missile attack by hitting several strategic targets in Iran, including top Iranian officials, Iran's air defense capabilities and oil rigs, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Israel vowed late Tuesday to respond to Iran's unprecedented missile attack on the country at a time of its choosing, calling it "a severe, dangerous escalation."

"Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation. There will be consequences," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video statement.

"Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest levels of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose," he added.

The Israeli Walla news website said that Israel is expected "to attack strategic sites" in Iran in the coming days.

It quoted Israeli officials without naming them that one of the targets may be Iran's oil facilities.

The official also said Israel might assassinate top Iranian officials or destroy Iran's air defense capabilities, especially those protecting its nuclear facilities.

On Tuesday night, Iran carried out a major missile attack on Israeli targets, which said it was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

