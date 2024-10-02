3 killed, as many injured in Israeli airstrike on Syrian capital: Report

At least three civilians were killed and as many others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in Syria's capital Damascus, according to Syrian state media.



"This evening, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood of Damascus," the SANA news agency reported.



"The aggression killed three civilians and injured three others, as well as caused material damage to private property in the surrounding area," it added.



Israel has not commented on the strike.



The attack came a day after an Israeli bombardment targeted the Al-Thala military airport in the Sweida governorate, and radar systems in an air defense battalion in the Daraa governorate.



On Tuesday morning, three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted several sites in Damascus, according to the SANA news agency.



Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria since 2011 against government forces, Iranian troops, and Hezbollah targets.