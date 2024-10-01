Türkiye calls for withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon

Türkiye on Tuesday condemned Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon as an "unlawful invasion attempt" and called for the withdrawal of its troops.

"This attack must end as soon as possible and Israeli soldiers must withdraw from Lebanese territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said its troops were locked in fierce clashes in Lebanon after launching a ground offensive Tuesday, escalating the conflict after a week of air strikes that killed hundreds.

The ground assault came as Israel targeted south Beirut, Damascus and Gaza, despite international calls for restraint to avoid a regional conflagration.

"Israel's violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country by launching a ground attack on Lebanon is an unlawful invasion attempt," the foreign ministry said.

Ankara warned that is likely to trigger a new wave of migrants.

"As a result of this dangerous invasion attempt, it is highly likely that a new wave of migration will emerge and extremists will gain ground all over the world," the ministry said.

It urged the UN Security Council to "comply with international law and take the necessary measures".







