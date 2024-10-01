3 killed, 9 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Syrian capital

At least three people were killed and nine others injured early Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple sites in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the Syrian state news agency.

"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault using warplanes and drones from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several points in Damascus," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) cited an unnamed military source as saying.

"Syrian air defense systems intercepted most of the Israeli missiles and drones," the source added.

It also reported that "the Israeli aggression killed three civilians and injured nine others, in addition to significant damage to private property."

Earlier, the General Organization of Radio and TV said in a statement that presenter Safaa Ahmad was killed in the "Israeli aggression on Damascus."

Syrian state television reported that one of the airstrikes targeted a vehicle in the Mezzeh Western Villas area, resulting in the death of Ahmad, who resided in an apartment in the targeted area.

The Syrian news agency previously reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted hostile targets in the skies over Damascus three times that night.

Israel has not commented on the airstrikes.

Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Syria since 2011 against government forces, Iranian troops and Hezbollah targets.







