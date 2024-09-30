Israeli army says it intercepted drone near Eilat

The Israeli army said Sunday that it intercepted a drone over the Red Sea that was heading toward the city of Eilat in southern Israel, Channel 12 reported.

The channel said on X that Israeli air defenses intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle, without specifying its source.

Despite the interception, sirens did not sound in the Israeli city, it added.

The channel said the army is investigating the source of the drone.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli army confirmed that one of its warships had intercepted a drone over the Red Sea that was heading toward Eilat.

It said a missile ship from the navy intercepted "a drone in the Red Sea outside of Israeli territory."

The statement added that "the drone was heading toward Eilat," without providing further details.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,500 others since Sept. 23.

Several Hezbollah commanders were killed in the Israeli onslaught, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.