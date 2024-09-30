Another journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza as death toll rises to 174 since Oct. 7

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 174, the government media office said on Monday.

In a statement, the media office identified the new victim as Wafa Aludaini, without giving any details about the circumstances of her death.

It said Aludaini had worked "with several English-speaking media outlets," calling on the international community to hold the Israeli government accountable for its "crimes against journalists."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,200 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.















