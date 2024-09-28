ISRAELI WARPLANES CONDUCT HEAVY STRIKE ON BEIRUTS SOUTHERN SUBURB

The Israeli army claimed it struck Hezbollah's weapons underneath civilian buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs in violent airstrikes overnight Friday.

The Lebanese group, however, denied the allegations that weapons were stored in civilian buildings that were targeted.

The Anadolu correspondent said warplanes carried out more than 40 violent and successive strikes since late Friday that caused extensive fires and significant destruction in multiple areas in an unprecedented attack since Israel's war on Lebanon in 2006.

Fires have been raging for hours in Bir Hassan of Mount Lebanon in Beirut's southern suburb from an airstrike targeting a building, the correspondent added.

The Israeli army said warplanes attacked new Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

It also stated that it conducted fresh airstrikes targeting the Bekaa Valley region in eastern Lebanon.

An Anadolu correspondent confirmed that Israel carried out a series of violent and intensive Israeli raids targeting various locations in the Bekaa region.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese National News Agency reported intensive flights of Israeli warplanes over the villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts in southern Lebanon.

The army earlier targeted buildings in the areas of Kafaat, Choueifat, Hadath and Laylaki, according to the correspondent, and claimed the air force carried out strikes on the southern city of Tyre and the eastern Lebanese Bekaa region, indicating it struck Hezbollah targets.

Israeli jets conducted heavy strikes late Friday on Beirut's southern suburbs, claiming to hit the main headquarters of Hezbollah.

Following the airstrikes, Israeli media said the army was verifying if Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was inside the targeted area.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that six people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes.

Hezbollah has yet to comment on the attack.

However, it reported in a statement the bombing of the Kabri settlement in northern Israel with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that, for the second time in a week, a rocket fired from Lebanon towards settlements in the northern West Bank was intercepted.

Separately, the Israeli Army Radio stated that sirens sounded in Haifa Bay, the Galilee, Wadi Ara and illegal settlements in the northern West Bank. No more details were provided.

Israel has pounded Lebanon since early Monday with strikes that have killed more than 700 victims and injured nearly 2,200, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry also said that the death toll in Lebanon since last October is 1,540, in addition to the more than 77,000 displaced from the southern and eastern parts of the country.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,500 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of turning the Gaza conflict into a regional war.











