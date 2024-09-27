Israeli army intercepts ballistic missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said early Friday that it intercepted a ballistic missile from Yemen targeting Tel Aviv.

In a statement, the military confirmed that the Arrow Air Defense System effectively neutralized the incoming threat.

While the exact location of the interception was not disclosed, it noted that sirens were activated in response to the approaching missile.

Local media reported that the missile, fired by the Houthis in Yemen, was aimed at the city and its surrounding area.

Earlier, Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Council, called for the immediate cessation of Israel's brutal actions against the Palestinian people during his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He highlighted that halting these actions is essential for achieving lasting peace. Al-Alimi also addressed Israel's attacks on Lebanon, asserting that a unified response from the international community and the Lebanese people is crucial to deterring such aggression.







