Greece reiterates support for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (R) and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York City on September 25, 2024 on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (AFP Photo)

Greece on Wednesday reiterated its support for a two-state solution to the long-running conflict between Israel and Palestinians, which has escalated since October of last year.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, "reiterated the need for an immediate cease-fire, the release of the hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza," according to a statement released by his Athens office.

Mitsotakis also expressed concern over the escalating violence, which risks destabilizing the region, and "underlined the need to restart the political process that will lead to a two-state solution."

Israel has launched waves of deadly airstrikes on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 610 people and injuring over 2,000 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Lebanon, ignoring the international community's warnings that they would risk spreading the Gaza conflict to other regions.

A separate statement issued on Wednesday night stated that Mitsotakis also met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in New York.

"During the meeting, the excellent level of bilateral relations and Greece's support for strengthening Armenia-EU relations were confirmed," it said.