UN refugee agency chief calls escalating crisis in Lebanon 'frightening'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed concern Monday over the escalating crisis in Lebanon, calling for an urgent de-escalation.

"The escalating crisis in Lebanon is frightening. Thousands of people were forced from their homes today, in a region already devastated by war," Filippo Grandi wrote on X.

The toll on civilians is "unacceptable," he said.

Lebanese health authorities said 492 people have been killed, including 35 children, and more than 1,600 injured in Israeli attacks since Monday morning, with thousands of civilians forced to flee their homes.

"Political leaders must bring solutions. An end to the hostilities is urgently needed," Grandi added.

Tension has mounted between Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Israel following an Israeli airstrike Friday in a suburb of Beirut that killed at least 45 people, including women and children, and injured dozens.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members were killed in the airstrike, including senior leader Ibrahim Aqil and top commander Ahmed Wahbi.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.