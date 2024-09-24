British premier urges restraint in Israel-Lebanon conflict, pushes for Gaza cease-fire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday issued a strong call for de-escalation in the Middle East, amid a mounting death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon, while urging international leaders to support an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

At a Labour Conference speech in Liverpool, Starmer emphasized the need for diplomatic restraint and a recommitment to peace efforts in the region, including the release of hostages and a renewed push for a two-state solution.

"We can see again in the Middle East today the great forces that demand a decisive government prepared to face the future," Starmer said, addressing the volatile situation between Israel and its neighbors.

One day after Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed over 550 people and injured some 1,800 others, he reiterated his plea for restraint along the countries' borders and urged all parties involved to "pull back from the brink" in an effort to prevent further escalation.

Starmer's call for peace included the swift release of hostages and the reaffirmation of a long-term solution: "a recognized Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel."

"And that's the message I will take to the UN General Assembly (in New York) when I travel there later today, alongside our steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," he said.

Turning to concerns about the UK's future, Starmer recalled the optimism of his upbringing, saying that in recent years that sense of confidence has faded.

"When I was growing up, people of a completely ordinary, working-class background like mine believed with certainty that the future would be better for their children," he said.

He lamented that this confidence has since become "brittle" and "fragile," stressing the need for the government to restore hope and stability for future generations.

Starmer vowed to restore this lost sense of certainty, saying: "That is the mandate we won, the meaning of change."