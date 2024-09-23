UN EXTREMELY CONCERNED OVER ISRAELS RAID AND SHUTDOWN OF AL JAZEERA OFFICE IN WEST BANK

The UN on Monday criticized Israel for raiding the Al Jazeera's office in the occupied West Bank and ordering its closure for 45 days, saying that the Israeli move is "limiting media coverage of what is going on in the region."

"We are extremely concerned about what we've seen. This is not the first time that Israeli authorities have shut down Al Jazeera," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric recalled that Israel had previously carried out a similar action in Jerusalem, saying it "plays to a bigger picture of limiting media coverage of what is going on in the region, including in Gaza."

The spokesman also noted that international journalists are barred from entering Gaza, which he said affects their work and impedes press freedom.

Dujarric affirmed UN's "extreme" support for press freedom, emphasizing the need for the media to be our "eyes and ears," especially in conflict zones.

Israeli soldiers raided the Al Jazeera's office in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, and ordered the bureau to shut down amid a widening campaign targeting the Doha-based broadcaster. They also seized documents and broadcasting equipment.

Al-Jazeera network has been one of the few international media outlets broadcasting from the region, extensively covering Israel's military offensives in Gaza and the West Bank.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza last October, it has killed nearly 41,500 Palestinians and injured more than 95,000 more, mostly women and children.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged enclave, where millions of Palestinians are displaced, facing famine and acute shortages of medical aid and other essentials.