Thousands of Gazans at risk of death as winter approaches, local authorities warn

Palestinian authorities have warned of the potential death of thousands of people in the northern Gaza Strip due to cold weather and lack of heating resources amid Israel's ongoing war on the enclave.

"Thousands are at risk of dying from cold weather due to the unavailability of heating supplies like cooking gas, charcoal and wood," the Gaza-based Ministry of Social Development said in a statement Sunday.

"Every passing moment exacerbates the suffering of Gaza's residents, who face harsh conditions due to the war."

The ministry called on international organizations to help by facilitating the entry of cooking gas, fuel derivatives, and heating supplies "to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe."

"Many families have resorted to using wooden furniture as fuel for cooking, given the scarcity of other resources after nearly a year of war and blockade," it said.

On Sunday morning, many refugee tents made of fabric and nylon in Gaza were inundated due to heavy rains, local residents said.

Nearly two million displaced Palestinians are living under dire conditions across Gaza as winter approaches, according to Gaza's government media office.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.