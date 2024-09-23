Israeli army claims to have hit 1,100 Hezbollah targets in past 24 hours

The Israeli army on Monday evening claimed that it had hit over 1,100 Hezbollah targets in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it used more than 1,400 different munitions in some 650 sorties of its fighter jets over Lebanon.

It added that the targets included Hezbollah buildings and infrastructure that were storing launchers, drones, and rockets.

Also on Monday evening, Lebanese health authorities said at least 356 people, including 24 children, had been killed in Israeli attacks since Monday morning, while 1,246 others were injured, and thousands of civilians were forced to flee their homes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.
































