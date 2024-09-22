Two killed in renewed Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Two people have died and another three have been injured in renewed Israeli air attacks on two villages in southern, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Sunday.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not yet provided details on the strikes.Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters claimed responsibility for launching drone attacks on northern Israel, as both sides exchanged heavy fire for hours. It was the longest-range attack by the Shiite militia since its renewed conflict with Israel nearly a year ago.The IDF reported that most of the missiles fired by Hezbollah overnight had been intercepted, but Israeli paramedics reported a number of injuries.The IDF has been conducting attacks on hundreds of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon since Saturday afternoon.