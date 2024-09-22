 Contact Us
Iraqi militia group claims attacks on ‘vital targets’ in Israel

An Iran-backed Iraqi militia group has claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on "vital targets" in Israel, asserting the strikes were in solidarity with Palestinians amid escalating regional tensions. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated it targeted sites in northern and southern Israel, without providing specific details. There has been no immediate response from Israeli authorities.

Published September 22,2024
Regional tensions have escalated amid Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.