Iraqi militia group claims attacks on ‘vital targets’ in Israel

An Iran-backed Iraqi militia group claimed drone and missile attacks on Sunday on "vital targets" in Israel.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it targeted a "vital site" in Israel with drones, without providing any details.

It also claimed attacks with upgraded cruise missiles on targets north of Israel and a third site with drones in southern Israel.

The group said the attacks were "in solidarity with our people in Palestine, and a response to the massacres perpetrated by the occupation against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Regional tensions have escalated amid Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.