Deaths surpass 500 in conflict with Israel: Hezbollah

Hezbollah reported early Sunday that deaths in the conflict with Israel hit 501 since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct. 8, 2023.

The Lebanese group said the number of members killed in the last 24 hours rose to 17, following the demise of Muhammad Hussein Ubeid and Abbas Mahmoud Salih.

Hezbollah previously reported that an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed 15 members, including former Radwan Force commander Ahmed Mahmoud Wahbi.

The Israeli army provided information about airstrikes on Lebanon in a statement that noted 290 sites were targeted, along with thousands of rockets that were prepared for launch, including rocket launchers and artillery. It said it also attacked Hezbollah's military infrastructure.

Tensions have recently escalated along the border following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Hezbollah leadership in Beirut.