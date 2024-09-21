10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza school sheltering displaced people

At least 10 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

A medical source at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that the victims were brought to the hospital following the strike on the school, which was housing hundreds of displaced families.

Witnesses reported that the Israeli airstrike hit the Asqoula area in the Zeitoun neighborhood, causing casualties among those seeking refuge in the school.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,300 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.











