Iran condemns 'vicious' Israeli air strike in Beirut

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned an Israeli air strike in Beirut that killed a top commander of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement and several others as an attempt to broaden the war in Gaza.

"The brutal and vicious air strike of the Zionist regime on Beirut... is a gross violation of international law and regulations, as well as the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

"There is no doubt that the Zionist regime seeks to intensify the tensions and broaden the geography of war and conflict in the region," he stated, adding that "such a vicious policy is a clear and maximum threat to international peace and security."

Iran's arch-enemy Israel announced it had killed Ibrahim Aqil, the commander of Hezbollah's elite unit, in a strike that left at least a dozen people killed and scores of others wounded.









