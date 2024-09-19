U.S. urges de-escalation in Middle East amid rising Israel-Hezbollah tensions

The U.S. on Thursday urged all parties to "de-escalate" and stressed the need for a diplomatic resolution as Israel intensified its attacks on Lebanon.

"We don't want to see any party escalate this conflict. We think that the best way to solve the very real security challenge that Israel faces is through a diplomatic resolution that would allow thousands of Israeli citizens to return home and allow thousands of Lebanese citizens to return home," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

When asked if the U.S. will back Israel if it the situation in southern Lebanon escalates, Miller responded: "We are committed to the defense of Israel against terrorist organizations that includes Hamas, includes Hezbollah, includes other 'Iranian proxies.'"

"We will continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself, but we don't want to see any party escalate this conflict period," he added.

Miller also urged Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to "stop the terrorist attacks across Israel".

"I guarantee you, if he did that, we would be impressing upon Israel the need to maintain calm on their end. Bottom line is, he hasn't stopped those terrorist attack," he said.

"So as long as hezbollah is launching terrorist attacks across the border, of course Israel is going to launch military action to defend itself," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah announced drone attacks on military sites in northern Israel, following two deadly days in which wireless communication devices exploded across Lebanon, and the Israeli army bombarded two towns in southern Lebanon with phosphorus shells.

At least 37 people were killed and nearly 3,000 others injured on Tuesday and Wednesday in explosions that targeted thousands of wireless communication devices across the country.

There has been no Israeli comment on the blasts, which came amid an escalation in cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,300 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.