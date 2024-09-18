Lebanese envoy calls pager explosions 'war crime' at UN General Assembly

Lebanese Ambassador Hadi Hachem sharply criticized Israel on Tuesday for its ongoing military actions against his country in the wake of multiple explosions of pager devices that killed at least nine people and wounded many others, accusing it of violating international law and escalating regional tensions.

Speaking at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the legal consequences of Israel's activities in occupied Palestinian territories, Hachem stressed that Lebanon's sovereignty has been under attack since Oct. 8, 2023.

"The attacks against southern Lebanon have continued by Israel defying international law and resolutions, including international humanitarian law and the most fundamental humanitarian laws. This Israeli escalation on our territory is being accompanied by a hardening of rhetoric," he said.

Citing the explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon on Tuesday, Hachem described it as an "aggression which rises to a war crime" and warned that it would exacerbate the conflict.

Earlier, at least nine people, including a child, were killed in a mass explosion of the pager devices in areas across Lebanon, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

He added that around 2,750 other people were also injured, including 200 in critical condition.

Pagers, often used by civilians and health care workers for communication, are small, battery-powered wireless devices that receive text messages, audio and visual signals.

Hachem warned that "with ongoing threats against Lebanon and its people" the Middle East "will become the eye of the cyclone."

- IRAN CONDEMNS ATTACK ON LEBANON

Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said at the UN General Assembly session that Israel's "aggression and act of terrorism" targeting civilians in Lebanon has resulted in thousands of injuries, including to Iran's ambassador to Lebanon.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the government of Lebanon and strongly condemn this act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue regime of Israel," Iravani said.

"The Israeli regime must be held accountable for such aggression and heinous crime," he added.

Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN issued a statement to Anadolu regarding the injury of Iran's Ambassador Lebanon, Mojtaba Emani, following the explosion of communication devices in Lebanon.

The statement said Emani is receiving treatment and is in stable condition.

The mass explosion of pagers came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.













