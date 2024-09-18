Israeli army attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli warplanes carried out overnight raids on several targets of the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it attacked a building in the Majdal Selm area, claiming that several Hezbollah members were inside.

The statement added that the Israeli fighter jets hit more buildings of Hezbollah in the towns of Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun al-Ras, and Chihine.

It added that the Israeli artillery struck several areas across southern Lebanon, without providing further details.

The Hezbollah group is yet to comment on the Israeli military statement.

On Tuesday, at least nine people, including a child, were killed in a mass explosion of pager communication devices in areas across Lebanon, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad.

Hezbollah confirmed that at least two members were killed and many injured in the mass explosion and held Israel fully responsible for the incident, vowing 'just retaliation from unexpected quarters' to Israel.

The mass explosion of pagers came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.