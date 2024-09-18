Air carriers suspend Israel flights due to security concerns

Air carrier companies Wednesday canceled flights to Israel due to security situation in the region.

On Wednesday, German-based airline Lufthansa decided to suspend all connections to and from Tel Aviv.

The air carrier also suspended its flights.

The decision will affect other airline firms under Lufthansa Group; Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines.

Another air carrier, Air France, also suspended its Tel Aviv flights, according to Haaretz newspaper.

Previously, American Airlines has canceled its flights to and from Israel until April 2025.

On Tuesday, nine people died and hundreds were injured in Beirut and several areas in Lebanon after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded, and the Lebanese government accused Israel of being behind the incident.

After the issue, a UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said deadly pager detonations across Lebanon are "extremely concerning."











