14 killed, over 450 injured in new explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon

A new wave of wireless communications device explosions Wednesday across Lebanon killed at least 14 people and injured more than 450, according to the Health Ministry.

It is the second consecutive day of device explosions, which have so far killed 26 and injured more than 3,000.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati assured the public that the second wave of explosions has ended and no new injuries have been admitted to hospitals.

Mikati provided the update during a visit to the Health Ministry to monitor the developments related to the explosions.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported earlier that three people were killed in explosions in the town of Sohmor in southern Lebanon.

The news agency said wireless radios also exploded in the hands of users in the southern city of Tyre.

An Anadolu correspondent said explosions were heard in southern Beirut and southern towns, resulting in fires that engulfed cars and residential apartments.

Health Minister Firas Alabiad announced earlier Wednesday that the death toll from Tuesday's pager explosions had risen to 12, including two children.

"The number of injured people ranges between 2,750 and 2,800, with around 300 reported as critical," Alabiad added at a news conference in Beirut.

The new wave of explosions came amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel against the backdrop of a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip which has killed nearly 41,300 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack on Israel by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on Oct. 7 last year.























