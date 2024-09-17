Palestine submits draft resolution to UN General Assembly for Israel to end occupation

The Palestinian Permanent Mission to the UN submitted a first draft resolution Tuesday to the General Assembly demanding Israel end its presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The move came after the General Assembly granted the mission additional rights and privileges to participate at the UN..

An emergency session was held at the 79th UN General Assembly on the legal consequences of Israel's activities in occupied Palestinian territories.

UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang reiterated the International Court of Justice's "advisory opinion" on Israel's actions in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Yang emphasized that the UN, General Assembly and Security Council have a responsibility to take steps to end Israel's illegal occupation.

"It is our collective duty as representatives of the international community to ensure that the principles of justice and the rule of law prevail," he said.

He expressed hope for the session to "make a positive difference in the lives of the many who continue to suffer in this region and who look up to us to make the right decisions at this emergency special session."

Palestinian envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour said: "Palestine is an important part of universal history and the Palestinian people is an integral part of humanity. Neither our country nor our people will disappear. But that is no excuse for ignoring the existential threat they are facing."

Emphasizing that "Palestinians want to live, not survive," Mansour said: "Now the sky is full of children whose life was taken away way too soon and in the cruelest of ways, and the earth is full with children who have suffered, who were injured, paralyzed, orphaned and traumatized."

'DELAYED JUSTICE IS DENIED JUSTICE'



Mansour urged the international community to hold Israel accountable, citing a recent request by the General Assembly for an authoritative opinion from the ICJ on the Israeli occupation.

He quoted the Court's findings that Israel's continued occupation and "assertion of permanent control over the occupied Palestinian territory" violate fundamental principles of international law.

"This was a historic opinion," Mansour stated, adding that it is now the responsibility of the General Assembly and all member states to "take the necessary measures to ensure compliance with international law."

"It is time for the General Assembly to uphold its mandate and for all states to uphold their own obligations to ensure Israel complies with its own in the face of its blatant non-compliance and relentless breaches," he added.

Mansour stressed that "no occupying power can have a veto right over the inalienable rights of the people under its occupation," as he urged nations to act immediately to stop the violence and prevent further tragedy.

"Delayed justice is denied justice. The right time to do the right thing is always right now," he said.

The draft resolution under consideration, co-sponsored by more than 40 countries, including Türkiye, is seen by Mansour as a potential turning point for the Palestinian people.

Mansour further urged all member states to "stand on the right side of history."