Israeli attacks in Gaza kill 710 babies, 60% of victims women and children

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli military has killed at least 710 babies in its attacks.

In a list published by the ministry, detailing the identities of Palestinians who lost their lives between October 7, 2023, and August 31, 2024, it is reported that 34,344 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military, including 11,983 minors.



The list highlighted that Israel killed at least 710 babies under the age of one in the Gaza Strip.

60% OF THOSE KILLED IN GAZA ARE WOMEN, CHILDREN, AND THE ELDERLY

It was reported that 6,297 women were identified among those killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.



It was emphasized that 60% of the Palestinians killed were women, children, and the elderly.



The list also included the names of 2,734 Palestinians over the age of 60.

In the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been attacking since October 7, 2023, many bodies of those killed are either disintegrating due to the impact of the bombs or are not being able to be transported to hospitals due to Israeli military blockades.



While the Ministry of Health is able to identify the bodies that reach hospitals, many people remain missing, with some bodies trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, deformed, or inaccessible due to blockades.



A total of 41,226 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, including 16,795 children and 11,378 women. In addition, 95,413 people were injured, and 10,000 Palestinians are missing.







