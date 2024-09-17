 Contact Us
Israeli airstrike kills 3, injures 2 in southern Lebanon

Three people were killed and two injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Blida in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. The attack comes amid rising tensions and cross-border violence between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published September 17,2024
A ministry statement said the attack targeted the town of Blida, without providing any further details.

A ministry statement said the attack targeted the town of Blida, without providing any further details.

The state-run National News Agency also reported a drone strike on the course of the Litani River on the outskirts of Deir Siriane town and artillery shelling in Alma Ash-Shaab and Yaroun.

No details were given about injuries or damage.

Tensions have mounted along the Lebanon-Israel border amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with an offensive against Gaza. The offensive has killed over 41,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.