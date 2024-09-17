Israeli airstrike kills 3, injures 2 in southern Lebanon

Three people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the attack targeted the town of Blida, without providing any further details.

The state-run National News Agency also reported a drone strike on the course of the Litani River on the outskirts of Deir Siriane town and artillery shelling in Alma Ash-Shaab and Yaroun.

No details were given about injuries or damage.

Tensions have mounted along the Lebanon-Israel border amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with an offensive against Gaza. The offensive has killed over 41,200 people since last October following a Hamas attack.