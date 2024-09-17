Israel kills 26 more Gazans as death toll passes 41,250

At least 26 more Palestinians lost their lives in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since last Oct. 7, to 41,252, the Health Ministry in the battered territory said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 95,497 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 26 people and injured 84 others in three 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.









