Anti-tank missile hits building near northern Israel amid tensions

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a building in Metula in northern Israel early Monday as tensions continued to escalate between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, according to Israeli media.

The missile caused damage to the building, but no injuries were reported, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

Air-raid sirens sounded in several border towns in northern Israel.

Three other rockets from Lebanon landed in open areas near the border, but without causing injuries.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with an offensive against Gaza, which has killed over 41,200 people since last October following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.