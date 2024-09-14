Israel releases 9 Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse

The Israeli army released on Saturday nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the nine detainees were released through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern city of Rafah and were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical treatment.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed to Anadolu that the released individuals are in poor health, displaying signs of exhaustion, malnutrition, and physical abuse.

Since the war began, Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights organizations have reported deteriorating conditions in Israeli prisons, particularly in the Sde Teiman facility where sexual abuse against Palestinians have been reported.

The Israeli army has detained thousands of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and health workers, since launching its ground operations on Oct. 7.

In recent months, dozens of Palestinian detainees from Gaza have been released in staggered intervals, many showing signs of deteriorating health, with visible marks of torture and medical neglect.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.





















