Hezbollah announces another fighter killed in clashes with Israel

Another Hezbollah fighter was killed in border clashes with Israel, the Lebanese resistance group said Friday as tensions continue to mount between the two sides.

The group identified the slain fighter as Abbas Khader Hamada, without providing details about the circumstances of his death. It said only that he was killed on the "road to Jerusalem," in reference to the fight in support of the Palestinian resistance facing a devastating Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone killed one person and injured four in a strike on the town of al-Ahmadiya in southern Lebanon.

During the day, the group announced in separate statements that it carried out nine attacks against Israeli military targets in northern Israel, while the Israeli army struck several areas across southern Lebanon.

At least 440 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since border clashes with Israel first erupted Oct. 8 of last year, according to an Anadolu tally.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,100 victims since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.









