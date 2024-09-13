Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 4 in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone killed one person and injured four others on Friday in a strike on the town of al-Ahmadiya, southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

The agency reported that the drone strike targeted a house in the town, resulting in multiple casualties.

Later, the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the initial toll: one person was killed, and four others were injured, including a child. The ministry did not specify the severity of the injuries.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with an offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,100 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



























