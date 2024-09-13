Egyptian foreign minister, UN chief discuss developments in Gaza, West Bank

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday spoke over the phone and discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.



An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said that the two emphasized the importance of "reaching an immediate cease-fire, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza" and facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.



Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm stance on stopping Israeli military actions and expediting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip.



He stressed that peace, security, and stability in the region could not be achieved without the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Guterres, for his part, expressed appreciation for Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. mediation efforts aimed at securing a cease-fire and facilitating the exchange of prisoners.



Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas have reached a critical stage, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains committed to continuing the war in Gaza and controlling key areas in the south and center of the Gaza Strip, such as the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.



Hamas, on the other hand, demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the return of displaced people without restrictions.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.



The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.























