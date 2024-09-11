Qatar urges international community to show ‘courage, political will’ to end Israeli war on Gaza

Palestinian children sit at the rubble of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, September 3, 2024. (REUTERS)

Qatar called on the international community on Wednesday to show "courage and political will" to end Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

"Establishing a reliable international system for protecting human rights requires the international community to demonstrate courage and full political will to move beyond silence and take on its legal and ethical responsibilities," Qatari delegate Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi said during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

This involves "actively intervening to halt aggression against the Gaza Strip, ending the Israeli occupation, and providing necessary protection to the Palestinian people who are facing genocide under everyone's watch," she added.

"There is a need for a system that respects the humanity of all people equally and affirms that human rights are for everyone, regardless of race, gender, color, or religion," Suwaidi continued.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.