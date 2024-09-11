Anti-war protesters clash with police at Australia’s defense expo amid Gaza conflict

Hundreds of anti-war protesters disrupted a major defense expo in Melbourne on Wednesday, clashing with police during a rally against Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The Land Forces Expo, Australia's largest defense industry event, saw a significant police presence after demonstrators gathered outside the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Victoria police reported that at least 24 officers were injured as police arrested 33 protesters on charges related to the violence.

"This morning, police were pelted with missiles, including bottles filled with liquid, rocks, and horse manure," a Victoria police spokesperson told ABC News. "Some officers were sprayed with acid and other irritants."

Protesters, chanting slogans such as "Albanese, you can't hide, you're supporting genocide," voiced opposition to the Australian government's position on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to Jasmine Duff, a spokesperson for Disrupt Land Forces, the protest was aimed at highlighting the deadly consequences of the weapons on display at the expo.

"We're standing up for all those killed by the weapons showcased here, some of which are used by Israel," Duff said, referencing Israeli defense companies present at the expo.

The three-day event, featuring over 800 local and international defense companies, is a showcase of weapons, military technology, and security equipment. As attendees entered the venue, protesters hurled eggs, and clashes erupted with police.

The event, which is closed to the public and prohibits entry to those under 16, continues through the week.