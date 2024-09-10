UN staff released after being detained by Israeli forces in Gaza

A convoy of UN staff and vehicles detained by Israeli forces in northern Gaza was released Monday after being held for several hours, said the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"The convoy was stopped at gunpoint just after the Wadi Gaza checkpoint with threats to detain UN staff. Heavy damage was caused by bulldozers to the UN armored vehicles.

"All staff & convoy are now released & back safely in the UN base," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

Lazzarini said the Israeli army detained the UN convoy for more than eight hours despite "prior detailed coordination."

The convoy had both national and international staff traveling to roll out a polio vaccination campaign for children in Gaza City and northern Gaza, he added.

"We are not able to confirm whether the polio campaign will take place tomorrow, (Tuesday) in northern Gaza.

"This significant incident is the latest in a series of violations against UN staff, including shootings at convoys & arrests by the Israeli Armed Forces at checkpoints despite prior notification," Lazzarini said.

Stressing that the UN staff must be allowed to undertake their duties in safety and be protected at all times in accordance with international humanitarian law, he said that "Gaza is no different."

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip-now nearly a year old-has killed around 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

A continuing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.













