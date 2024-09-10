Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s ‘safe zone’

Saudi Arabia condemned deadly Israeli airstrikes on a "humanitarian safe zone" in southern Gaza on Tuesday, calling on the international community to put an end to Israeli "violations" of international law.



At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday on a tent camp in Khan Younis in al-Mawasi area, which Israel has designated as a "humanitarian safe zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza.



Gaza's civil defense service said the Israeli missiles set refugee tents ablaze and caused craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet) in the area.



In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry renewed "its categorical rejection of the continuing Israeli genocide crimes," and called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.



The kingdom held the Israeli occupation forces "fully responsible for their continued violations of all international and humanitarian norms and laws."



It called on the international community "to activate international accountability mechanisms and put an end to these ongoing violations of international law and international legitimacy resolutions by the Israeli occupation forces."



Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.



Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



More than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 95,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.



An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.



Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.