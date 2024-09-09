Pro-Palestine group shuts entrances of firm 'providing arms to Israel'

Palestine Action activists on Monday blocked all entrances to the Elbit Systems-owned Instro Precision factory at Discovery Park in Kent as part of an ongoing campaign to drive the Israeli weapons manufacturer out of Britain.

The group, which is known for direct action protests against arms production facilities, targeted the site because of its alleged involvement in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,000 people, the majority of whom are women and children, since Oct. 7 of last year.

The group says it is more determined than ever to get Israel's largest weapons manufacturer out of Britain.

In a video shared on social media platform X, a protester standing outside the factory declared: "We are in front of the factory which is complicit in the genocide ongoing in Gaza, they are actively involved and they need to be shut down."

The protester voiced the group's determination to stop Elbit Systems' operations in the UK.

Elbit Systems, Israel's largest arms company, has faced increasing scrutiny and protests in recent years due to its role in manufacturing military technology used by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Palestine Action has accused the company of contributing to violence in Gaza, alleging that weapons produced at Elbit's UK facilities are used in airstrikes and military operations against Palestinians.

The Kent factory, which produces high-tech military equipment, including targeting systems, is one of several UK sites operated by Elbit Systems.