Jordan again closes King Hussein Bridge Crossing

A view of Allenby Bridge, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, crossing between Jordan and the West Bank, near Jericho, West Bank, 08 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Jordan said on Monday that it has again closed the King Hussein Bridge (Allenby) Crossing with the West Bank to both outbound and inbound travelers, as well as cargo, hours after earlier statements regarding its reopening.

In a statement from the Public Security Directorate, which operates under the Interior Ministry, authorities said: "The King Hussein Bridge has been closed to travelers and cargo on Monday until further notice."

The directorate urged those who use the crossing to stay informed through the media regarding any updates on travel operations.

Amman had announced the reopening of the King Hussein Bridge for travel on Sunday, with cargo operations suspended, following its closure due to a shooting incident, resulting in the deaths of three Israelis and the attacker.

Israel also closed its border crossings with Jordan, including the Yitzhak Rabin (Wadi Araba) crossing near Eilat, the Allenby Bridge (King Hussein Bridge), and the Jordan River (Sheikh Hussein Bridge) near Beit She'an.

The Allenby Bridge Crossing is one of three border terminals between Jordan and Israel, besides Sheikh Hussein Bridge and the Wadi Araba crossing.

The attack came amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank as Israel presses ahead with its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since last Oct. 7.

















