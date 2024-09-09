Israel kills 16 more Gazans as death toll approaches 41,000

At least 16 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 40,988, the Health Ministry in the war-torn territory said on Monday.

A ministry statement added that some 94,825 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 16 people and injured 64 others in two 'massacres' of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.









